Tropical Storm Hone barrelled toward Hawaii’s Big Island early Thursday morning, as residents braced for impact.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that the system had strengthened, swirling east-southeast of the Hawaiian Islands at 16 mph, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 45 mph and higher speed gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward for up to 90 miles from the storm’s center. A Tropical Storm Watch — meaning that tropical storm conditions are possible in that area over the next 48 hours — is in effect for Hawaii County, but residents of other islands were told to monitor the storm.

Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days as it continues moving west.

Tropical Storm Hone swirls over the Pacific Ocean on Friday morning. Hawaii’s Big Island is bracing for impacts from the storm ( NOAA )

The center of Hone is expected to pass near or south of the Big Island from Saturday night and into Sunday.

Threats from the tropical storm include windy conditions, swells that are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents, and rainfall of four to eight inches over mainly windward and southeast facing slopes of the Big Island, with some locally higher amounts.

Smaller totals of two to four inches will also be possible — mainly on the windward side — over portions of the smaller Hawaiian Islands.

A NOAA satellite image shows Tropical Storm Hone and Hurricane Gilma over the Pacific Ocean on Thursday ( (NOAA vía AP) )

The agency said the storm would strengthen into a hurricane briefly southwest of Hawaii late Sunday and into Monday.

Mayor Mitch Roth said in a Facebook video on Thursday that residents should start getting prepared due to the potentially hazardous wind and flooding conditions.

“Make sure you are getting your news from credible news sources,” he said. In a separate post, he asked Hawaiians to review their emergency plans.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a release that it had set the port condition for the seaports of Hilo and Kailua-Kona in Hawaii County to “Whiskey.” That condition is set when there are expected sustained gale force winds that may arrive to the area within 72 hours.

During Whiskey, port facilities are open to all commercial traffic and transfer operations may continue. However, all ocean-going commercial vessels and barges are require to make plans for departure if they don’t have the permission to remain, commercial vessels are required to complete cargo operations and leave the port within 60 hours after Whiskey is set, and vessels that want to remain in the port must submit a safe mooring plan and obtain permission from the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port and the State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) Harbors Division.

Hone formed in the central Pacific Ocean on Thursday. It is the first named storm of the Central North Pacific season.

The Eastern North Pacific’s Category 3 Hurricane Gilma could potentially also impact Hawaii, but the NWS said weakening was expected. The storm was moving nearly 2,000 miles east of the town of Hilo on the Big Island. Its maximum sustained winds were strong at 120 miles per hour.

Gusty winds from either storm could raise the risk of wildfires in Hawaii.

Strong winds were a factor in fanning the devastating and deadly wildfires that rocked Maui’s historic Lahaina last summer. The Washington Post reported that Hone’s winds are not expected to be as strong.