Watch live: Lava cascades as Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts

Watch live as the Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island after a three-month pause.

This live feed, which began late on Saturday night local time (10 June) from the, shows lava spewing from the Halemaʻumaʻu crater on the volcano.

The volcano erupted early on Wednesday morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Lava fountain heights were recorded as up to 30ft (9 metres) high, the agency said.

Kilauea's last eruption began on 5 January within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater and lasted until 7 March.

The volcano is considered to be one of the most active in the world and "may even top the list," according to the USGS - it has erupted dozens of times since 1952 and had near continuous eruptive activity from 1983 to 2018.

It’s expected the spectacular eruption will draw hordes of tourists to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to get a glimpse of the event.