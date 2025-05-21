Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Hawaiian Airlines flight was evacuated after a U.S Navy servicemember on board made bomb threats, moments before it was set to take off from San Diego International Airport, officials say.

John Stea, 35, was charged with making a false bomb threat and falsely reporting a security threat, the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department said Tuesday.

A U.S. Navy public affairs officer told NBC News that Stea, a first-class electronics technician, is assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group One.

The Airbus A330 bound for Honolulu had just started pulling away from the tarmac at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, when “the flight attendant informed the captain of the plane about the potential threat,” said police.

The suspect is alleged to have told a flight attendant on board Hawaiian Airlines Flight HA15 that “the passenger next to him had a bomb”.

open image in gallery Police said there were no further threats to the public at San Diego International Airport, and operations are continuing ‘as normal’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The flight attendant quickly informed the captain, forcing all 293 people onboard to deplane and be transported by bus to a safe area.

Officials said Police K-9s were brought on board to clear the aircraft and check all carry-on and checked luggage.

Nothing of concern was found on board.

Police said there were no further threats to the public at San Diego International Airport, and operations continued normally for the rest of the day.

“Harbor Police reminds the public that maliciously reporting a false bomb threat is against the law and can result in fines and up to one year's incarceration in county jail or state prison if convicted,” the statement read.

The incident was responded to by the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Maritime Tactical SWAT team, the K-9 team, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the San Diego Fire Department to attend the scene.

The Independent contacted the U.S. Navy for comment.