Hawaiian Airlines plane evacuated after U.S Navy servicemember made bomb threat, officials say
‘The suspect told a flight attendant the passenger next to him had a bomb’, shared police
A Hawaiian Airlines flight was evacuated after a U.S Navy servicemember on board made bomb threats, moments before it was set to take off from San Diego International Airport, officials say.
John Stea, 35, was charged with making a false bomb threat and falsely reporting a security threat, the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department said Tuesday.
A U.S. Navy public affairs officer told NBC News that Stea, a first-class electronics technician, is assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group One.
The Airbus A330 bound for Honolulu had just started pulling away from the tarmac at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, when “the flight attendant informed the captain of the plane about the potential threat,” said police.
The suspect is alleged to have told a flight attendant on board Hawaiian Airlines Flight HA15 that “the passenger next to him had a bomb”.
The flight attendant quickly informed the captain, forcing all 293 people onboard to deplane and be transported by bus to a safe area.
Officials said Police K-9s were brought on board to clear the aircraft and check all carry-on and checked luggage.
Nothing of concern was found on board.
Police said there were no further threats to the public at San Diego International Airport, and operations continued normally for the rest of the day.
“Harbor Police reminds the public that maliciously reporting a false bomb threat is against the law and can result in fines and up to one year's incarceration in county jail or state prison if convicted,” the statement read.
The incident was responded to by the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Maritime Tactical SWAT team, the K-9 team, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the San Diego Fire Department to attend the scene.
The Independent contacted the U.S. Navy for comment.
