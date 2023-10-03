HBO documentary star goes missing from Pittsburgh bar

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Patrick Pespas, the star of the hit HBO documentary Telemarketers, has been reported missing with Pennsylvania police putting out an alert saying he he has not been seen by his family since last week.

“Pat is missing, and Sue, his family and friends are very worried about him,” Adam Bala Lough, one of the creators of the three-part series, wrote on X.

Mr Pespas, 54, is a recovering drug addict who spent two decades working as a telemarketer for a New Jersey company. Mr Lough said on Sunday that Mr Pespas may have been seen at a bar in Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

“Someone claims to have spotted Pat in a bar in Pittsburgh last night called Knuckleheads near Ross Township. If anyone can confirm that please let me know,” he wrote.

He later added that the sighting had been confirmed.

Mr Lough took to X on Tuesday to thank everyone who has been helping in the search for Mr Pespas, writing, “Let’s all continue to hope and pray for Pat’s safe return.”

Pat is missing, and Sue, his family and friends are very worried about him. Please put out the word that Pat is missing and help us find him. He was last seen in the Easton, PA area. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/cgT56msmeX — Bhala (@AdamBhalaLough) October 1, 2023

Police say Mr Pespas may be driving a white 2002 Ford Mustang with New Jersey plates N74KUB.

“Police are concerned for his well-being,” Easton Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.