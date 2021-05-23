Heatwave may see temperature records broken across southeast US in coming days

Dozens of high temperature records may be broken over the next week as the US faces its first heatwave of the year, according to meteorologists.

While it might not technically summer yet, over a quarter of the US population will be confronted with temperatures of at least 90 degrees or over in places like Georgia, Tennesee, Maryland and Alabama.

“The warm, smothering embrace of a high-amplitude ridge will continue into the long term period,” Kyle Theim, a scientist at the National Weather Service in Atlanta told CNN. “Temperatures starting on Monday will run between 10 to 15 degrees above normal, and border on maximum temperatures, both for highs and lows.”

There is an expected potential for over 70 records on temperatures to be broken in the first half of the week. Already places like Atlantic City in New Jersey and Georgetown in Delaware have been confronted with record highs, with the former hitting 94 degrees and the latter reaching 93 degrees. Both temperatures broke current records set in the 1990s in the two cities

“A strong cold front pushes through late Sunday night into early Monday morning, finally giving us a reprieve from the recent summer-like warmth and humidity,” The National Weather Service said from their Boston office saying there will be a respite for the northeast regions, however, it is expected to be a short break. The dip into the 70s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday will not be permanent as it thought to go back up to 90 degrees.

This is considered to be the case in Boston, Washington,DC, Philadelphia and New York City, who will get more consistently hotter temperatures later in the month. Washington, DC is considered to really heat up on June 21.

The National Weather Service recommends staying hydrated, wearing light clothing and opting to put on sunscreen and taking care to not leave pets in cars.

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves were because of climate change and that they posed significant health risks to residents.

“In Atlanta, more than 350,000 people, or about 70 per cent of residents, would be exposed to indoor temperatures equal to or greater than 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit), the level at which the National Weather Service’s heat classification index says heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible,” it read.