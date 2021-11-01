Fears are growing for a Los Angeles mother who was spotted on her home’s security video cameras with her pet dog before disappearing.

Police say that Heidi Planck, 39, left home on 17 October in California to go and watch her son play in a football game but she left the sporting event early after appearing “edgy” and has not been since.

“Heidi’s family and friends are concerned for her safety,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Security footage showed her driving away from her property in the Palms area of the city with her dog, and she then went to Downey, California, to watch her 10-year-old son play.

Her ex-husband, Jim Wayne, told ABC7 that she had not seemed her normal self and left the game early.

“She may have been a little bit edgy. I don’t know. I just know that was the last time we spoke to her,” said Mr Wayne.

Heidi Planck (ABC7)

The alarm was raised when she failed to collect her son at school three days later, according to authorities.

Mr Wayne says that on the day Ms Planck disappeared her dog was bizarrely found wandering around the 28th floor of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Los Angeles.

“She’s a good mom. She’s really a good mom. She wouldn’t let a day go by without talking to her son, there’s no way,” added Mr Wayne

“If you have seen anything, anything at all, we have a 10-year-old boy at home that’s looking for his mom and we need to find his mom. People don’t just disappear.”

Ms Planck is described as white with blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray sweater, driving a gray 2017 Range Rover with a California license plate.