Four killed as private helicopter crashes in remote part of Arizona mountains

Four people have been killed after a private helicopter crashed in the remote mountains of Arizona.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it received reports of a crashed helicopter near Telegraph Canyon, just south of the town of Superior, at around 11 a.m. local time.

The Federal Aviation Administration said four people were on board the MD 369FF helicopter when it crashed. The chopper had departed from Pegasus Airpark in Queen Creek near Phoenix, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday evening, local authorities and FAA investigators reached the crash site on foot and confirmed the pilot, a 59-year-old man from Queen Creek, and his three passengers were killed, the sheriff’s office told The Independent.

The three passengers were all female family members. Two were 21 years old, and the other was 22 years old.

open image in gallery Four people have been killed after a private helicopter crashed in the remote mountains of Arizona ( Pinal County Sheriff's Office )

“Our prayers are with the victims and their families,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities believe a recreational slackline was strung across the mountain range.

“An eyewitness who called 911 reported seeing the helicopter strike a portion of the line before falling to the bottom of the canyon,” the sheriff’s office said.

Some Facebook users commented on how rough the terrain can be in those mountains.

open image in gallery The MD 369FF helicopter crashed near Telegraph Canyon, just south of the town of Superior, at around 11 a.m. local time Friday ( Pinal County Sheriff's Office )

“Some of that area can be extremely rugged and difficult-to-access terrain,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Very rugged area up there.”

Following the crash, the FAA placed a temporary flight restriction over the area “to provide a safe environment for search and rescue [operations],” the agency said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

open image in gallery Authorities confirmed the pilot, a 59-year-old man from Queen Creek, and the three passengers were killed ( Pinal County Sheriff's Office )

The Independent has reached out to the FAA and the NTSB for updates.

