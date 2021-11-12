Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis attended the funeral of the woman killed in the fiery DUI car crash with the team’s former player Henry Ruggs III.

Tina Tinto, 23, and her three-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, were killed in the early morning crash involving Mr Ruggs in the city last week.

He faces more than 50 years in prison if he is convicted with prosecutors alleging that he was driving at speeds of up to 156mph in the moments before the fatal accident.

Prosecutors say that his blood-alcohol level was 0.16 per cent, twice Nevada’s legal limit, when his Chevrolet Corvette smashed into Tina Tintor’s Rav4 on 2 November.

Ms Tintor’s funeral was held at St Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church in the city, followed by burial services at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery.

Mr Davis, who wore a black suit, white shirt and tie, joined around 100 mourners for the hour-long service on Thursday but did not speak to the media.

Her friends have also organised a memorial walk on Saturday morning.

Mr Ruggs, 22, was released by the Raiders following the accident and is on house arrest after posting $150,000 bail.

During the last hearing in the case prosecutors added additional felony charges of DUI causing substantial injury and misdemeanor possession of a gun while under the influence.

The judge set a 8 December court date for a hearing to decide if the medical records of Mr Ruggs must be made available to investigators and prosecutors.

Outside court, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Mr Ruggs would serve at least a mandatory two years behind bars.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, appears in court during his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP)

And he said he could receive more than 50 years if he is convicted of DUI causing death or substantial injury and felony reckless driving.

A GoFundMe page for Ms Tintor’s family has raised more than $100,000.

“Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could never comprehend,” a lawyer for the family said in a statement after her death.

“Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life. Tina lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby. She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning.”