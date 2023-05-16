Rental company apologises after denying man a car because he was foreign

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hertz has issued an apology to a Puerto Rican man for denying him a rental car that had been paid for in advance for allegedly not having his passport.

Humberto Marchand said he presented his Puerto Rican drivers license to an employee at a Hertz rental car counter at New Orleans’s international airport last week, CBS News reported.

According to Mr Marchand, the employee claimed that he was a foreigner and couldn’t rent a vehicle without showing his passport.

Mr Marchand said that he had his Puerto Rican drivers license, which is as valid as any other drivers license issued in the US.

However he was not carrying his US passport.

A video recorded by Mr Marchand showed a manager asking him to leave.

The video also showed the Hertz employee asking him to go back even as he tried to plead with her that he has a “valid ID”.

He said that when he refused to leave, the manager asked if she should call the police.

“Yes, please call the police,” he replied.

According to Mr Marchand, the Kenner police officer who responded also asked him to leave.

Mr Marchand has served 25 years as a federal law enforcement officer before retiring.

When Mr Marchand decided to leave he said he heard the officer say he would call “the border authorities” if he needed.

A spokesperson for Kenner Police Department denied that the comment was made.

The spokesperson said to CBS News that body camera video from the encounter was reviewed and that comment is not heard.

It is not clear when the officer turned the body camera off after responding to the incident.

Mr Marchan said that Hertz initially responded to him and said the employee was right.

Subsequently it said to CBS News that the company “accepts Puerto Rican driver’s licenses from our customers renting in the US without requiring a valid passport”.

“We sincerely regret that our policy was not followed and have apologized to Mr Marchand and refunded his rental,” the company was quoted as saying to the outlet.

“We are reinforcing our policies with employees to ensure that they are understood and followed consistently across our locations.”