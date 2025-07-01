High bacteria levels have forced beaches in these states to close ahead of July 4
High bacteria levels have forced beaches in several states to close ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
Whether it’s a backyard barbecue or a beach day millions of Americans will be celebrating Independence Day this Friday and into the weekend. But some may be saddened to find their local beaches have been closed over bacteria in the water.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against Vibrio, bacteria which live in certain coastal waters. Vibro are found in higher numbers during the warmer months of May through October.
Some kinds of Vibrio can cause vibriosis, an infection that can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever and chills. The infection, which is caught by swallowing Vibrio or getting it in a wound, can sometimes be life-threatening.
The following states have seen beaches close or advisories listed ahead of July 4 due to high bacterial levels, according to multiple news outlets and officials. Check with your local officials for the most up-to-date information.
New York
Several beaches on Long Island have closed, including Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore, Ronkonkoma Beach in the Town of Islip, Sayville Marina Park Beach in Sayville, Morgan Beach in Glen Cove and Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, USA TODAY reported.
Massachusetts
Officials in Massachusetts closed multiple beaches:
- Pomps Pond in Andover
- Mingo in Beverly
- Sandy Beach in Danvers
- Upper Highland Lake in Goshen
- Magnolia in Manchester
- Henry F Collins Beach in Marlborough
- Front Beach in Rockport
- Children’s Island and Ocean Avenue in Salem
- Peckham Pond at Camp Nihan in Saugus
- Beamans Pond in Templeton
- Seth's Pond in West Tisbury
- Shannon Beach at Upper Mystic in Winchester
Washington
Washington officials told the public to stay out of the water at Houghton Beach in Kirkland and several Seattle beaches, including Madison Park Beach, Madrona Beach, Matthews Beach and Mount Baker Beach.
Michigan
Several beaches are under bacterial contamination advisories in Michigan, according to officials there:
- Dodge Park #4 and Thelma Spencer Park in Oakland County
- Dumont Lake County Park Beach in Allegan County
- Richardi Park in Antrim County
- St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County
- Sunset Park and Zorn Park - Harbor Springs in Emmet County
Illinois
The following Chicagoland beaches are closed, per WGN9:
- Lake Michigan – North Point Marina Beach
- Lake Michigan – Waukegan North Beach
- Lake Michigan – Waukegan South Beach
- Crystal Lake – Lake Park Beach
- Island Lake – Dorothy Court Beach
- Island Lake – Veterans Park Beach
There are also advisories for high bacteria levels at Manteno Sportsman’s Club in Kankakee County and Highland Park Moraine Park Dog Beach off Lake Michigan.
California
Los Angeles County officials told people to avoid swimming at several beaches, KABC reported:
- Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove
- The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach
- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
- Windward storm drain at Venice Beach
- Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach
- Santa Monica Pier
- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
In San Diego County, Silver Strand State Beach, Imperial Beach Shoreline and Tijuana Slough are closed, according to San Diego Coastkeeper.
Several beaches in the area have advisories against swimming:
- Cardiff State Beach
- Del Mar
- La Jolla
- Mission Bay
- Ocean Beach
- Coronado
