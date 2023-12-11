The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Georgia high school football player was found dead the night before his school was due to play in a state championship game.

Brandon Smith, 17, an athlete at Manchester High School in Georgia, was reported to be missing over the weekend in a since-deleted Facebook post by his football coach, 11Alive reported.

In a letter to parents some hours after, the Meriweather School District confirmed Smith’s death.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith,” the letter read.

“Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed,” it continued.

The Blue Devils were set to play their championship game on Monday night at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Getty Images)

Brandon was a player for Manchester High School Blue Devils football team, who were due to play their championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night against Bowdon High School.

It is unclear whether the game will go ahead.

“We continue to pray for Brandon’s family, friends, teammates, and classmates. Manchester High School will have mental health support available starting on Monday morning,” the school district said in the letter.

Brandon will be remembered as “a loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field. He will be deeply missed,” the letter added.

They also added that Brandon’s death is still being investigated, and more details will be shared by local authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told Channel 2 Action News that Manchester Police Department asked them to conduct crime scene processing.

The cause of the student’s death has yet to be confirmed.

The Independent has contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for comment.