Three people shot outside high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans

Three people have been shot outside a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, according to police.

The violence unfolded on the campus of Xavier University following the Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony, officials say.

New Orleans Police Department says that one suspect was detained at the scene and that the victims were rushed for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

Officials have not released any details on the condition of the three victims.

“Investigation underway into shooting incident on campus of Xavier University, in area of Convocation Center. Initial information shows three gunshot wound victims transported to local hospital via EMS. Subject has been detained at the scene,” NOPD tweeted on Tuesday.

Witnesses told Fox8 that a fight broke out after the ceremony and that between five and 12 gunshots were heard.

One witness told WDSU-TV that there was an altercation in a car park that led to the shooting.

“This is supposed to be a joyous occasion and it is very said for us to have to go through something like this. This is horrible,” an unnamed witness told the station.

The university’s Convocation Center is used as the venue for a string of the city’s high school graduation ceremonies every year.

Earlier this month, on 20 May, a fight broke out during the Carver High graduation event, with punches and chairs being thrown during the melee, according to WVUE.

The incident also comes two weeks after four people were injured in a shooting outside a graduation ceremony at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.