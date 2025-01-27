‘Great dad’ killed in horrific hammer throw accident at high school track meet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The father of a track and field athlete at a Colorado high school died after he was accidentally hit in the head with a hammer Sunday.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office in Colorado identified the man as 57-year-old Wade Langston on Monday.

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs announced a spectator’s death in an email to students and faculty but did not identify Langston.

According to the university, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the Mountain Lion Fieldhouse, a university indoor track, as area high school athletes competed in a club sports track and field meet. Langston was watching his son compete, according to KRDO.

An athlete reportedly threw a hammer as part of a competition that cleared certified barriers, striking the man in the head. No one from the university’s community was involved in the incident or injured, the university’s statement read.

Authorities with the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene and ultimately declared the father dead. The university’s police department and the Colorado Springs Police Department also responded.

“We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved,” said Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet.

In a statement to The Independent, the police department said the accident was not being treated as a criminal matter.

The Colorado United Track Club told KKTV Langston was the father of one of its team members who attend Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs. Following the incident, the remainder of the meet was canceled and athletes were asked to go home.

The track and field event was one of three hosted by the university with the first event occurring on December 15.

Speaking to KRDO, one parent said their daughter had just finished competing when they heard people screaming.

“That individual happened to be in those bleachers right in front of that netting,” the parent said. “I mean, it could have been anyone.”

On social media, people described Langston as a “great dad” and friend. One parent said the man’s son competes with her son. She called the incident “a senseless death that could have been avoided with more appropriate netting in the area.”