Hiker poses for rescue selfie after surviving five days lost in California forest

A hiker who was missing for five days in California has been found alive, according to the Los Angeles’ County Sheriff’s Department

George Null, 58, was walking in the Angeles National Forest, a wilderness outside Los Angeles, before getting lost on a trail.

The sheriff’s department shared a photograph of Mr Null and one of the officers who found him on Twitter, and said he was glad to be found and taken to safety.

Mr Null was believed to last accounted for in Pasadena on Saturday, 15 May, and the following day his car was discovered in the Angeles National Forest area, prompting speculation he was going towards a local skiing venue, Mount Waterman.

No details were given about how he got lost or an update on his health, but his sister Rebecca Latta spoke to CBS Los Angeles about how happy she was to have him home.

“He gave me a huge hug,” Ms Latta said . “I think he’s so exhausted that I really think he doesn’t have a lot of words right now and he’s a little bit delirious after five days of wandering around in the forest.”

Mr Null was located via a helicopter search over Bear Canyon, at approximately 2,500 ft up in the hills. The photo was taken on board the aircraft that picked him up after he waved to it as it flew overhead.

Local authorities have stressed the importance of checking with the Forest Service before beginning any treks. The recent Bobcat forest fires have destroyed some well known trails, making it easier to get lost while exploring,

“Since then, the Forestry Service has closed these areas and recommended hikers don’t go in them so that way nature can heal, as well as the trails can be fixed and the signs can be replanted,” John Gilbert said a sergeant at the LA County Sheriff’s Department.