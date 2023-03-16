Another hiker has died at Arches National Park in Utah

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A hiker died on a trail at Utah’s Arches National Park, the second death in the park in the last month, say officials.

Park rangers were called to the Devils Garden Trail after the 56-year-old male hiker collapsed and SPR was in progress, the National Park Service said.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS, and Classic Air Medical also responded to the scene.

But despite life-saving efforts the man, who has not been identified, died at the scene. No details of what caused his death have been released.

In February, a 71-year-old man from Massachusetts collapsed while hiking with his wife and son in the park.

Despite first responders rushing to the scene and performing CPR the man died at the scene, according to officials.

Park rangers at Arches and Canyonlands National Parks respond to hundreds of search and rescue incidents each year, according to the park’s website.

“These frequently involve heat exhaustion, dehydration, climbing or scrambling and improper footwear,” it states.

The park, which is located north of Moab, is home to more than 2,000 natural sandstone arches.