Woman fell to death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff, police say

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candace Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.

Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm.

"At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms Thompson. "While the investigation is ongoing, evidence at the scene indicates the fall was an accident and foul play is not suspected."

Off-duty police officers were among the first to reach Ms Thompson, arriving before paramedics and the SAR personnel. A helicopter was called, but medics were not able to stabilise Ms Thompson enough for her to be safely loaded aboard it.

Ms Thompson was then taken to hospital via ground ambulance, where she died from the injuries suffered in her fall. A Facebook post by the sheriff's office announcing the death was flooded with well-wishers on Sunday and Monday.