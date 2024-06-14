Hiker dies in 300-foot fall off Colorado glacier

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A hiker died after falling 300ft from a Rocky Mountain glacier, according to rescuers in Colorado.

The Alpine Rescue Team says first responders were called to search for a stranded or fallen hiker near St Mary’s Glacier on Thursday afternoon.

The emergency call was thought to have been made by a bystander at the lake who witnessed the fatal fall.

Rescuers in Clear Creek County arrived on the scene and found the hiker dead.

Crews then spent several hours lowering the victim, who has not been identified, down the ice-covered slope.

Officials say that the victim was wearing micro walking spikes, which were not considered adequate in the Class 3 terrain.

A hiker died after falling 300ft from a Rocky Mountain glacier, according to rescuers in Colorado ( Alpine Rescue Team )

It is unknown how the accident took place.

“We don’t have the full picture of what happened. He was hiking. We suspect he was probably on the ridge line up above where he had fallen. There’s a big snow cornice that forms up there,” spokesperson Jake Smith Smith said.

“I don’t know if he was on the edge or part of it broke off or if he decided to descend and misjudged how steep the slope was.”