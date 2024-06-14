Jump to content

Hiker dies in 300-foot fall off Colorado glacier

Rescuers say victim was not wearing right spikes for conditions on St Mary’s Glacier

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 14 June 2024 22:58
A hiker died after falling 300ft from a Rocky Mountain glacier, according to rescuers in Colorado
A hiker died after falling 300ft from a Rocky Mountain glacier, according to rescuers in Colorado (Alpine Rescue Team/Facebook)

A hiker died after falling 300ft from a Rocky Mountain glacier, according to rescuers in Colorado.

The Alpine Rescue Team says first responders were called to search for a stranded or fallen hiker near St Mary’s Glacier on Thursday afternoon.

The emergency call was thought to have been made by a bystander at the lake who witnessed the fatal fall.

Rescuers in Clear Creek County arrived on the scene and found the hiker dead.

Crews then spent several hours lowering the victim, who has not been identified, down the ice-covered slope.

Officials say that the victim was wearing micro walking spikes, which were not considered adequate in the Class 3 terrain.

A hiker died after falling 300ft from a Rocky Mountain glacier, according to rescuers in Colorado
A hiker died after falling 300ft from a Rocky Mountain glacier, according to rescuers in Colorado (Alpine Rescue Team)

It is unknown how the accident took place.

“We don’t have the full picture of what happened. He was hiking. We suspect he was probably on the ridge line up above where he had fallen. There’s a big snow cornice that forms up there,” spokesperson Jake Smith Smith said.

“I don’t know if he was on the edge or part of it broke off or if he decided to descend and misjudged how steep the slope was.”

