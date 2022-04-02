Hiker missing for two weeks found dead with dog by his side in LA park

The body of a hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found in a Los Angeles park, with his pet dog still sitting loyally by his side.

Officials say that Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was found in a remote area of Griffith Park after being reported missing on 16 March.

His Golden Retriever, King, was emaciated but alive, having faithfully remained with his owner until his body was discovered.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded a call at around 7.15pm Thursday, and Hernandez’s body and his dog were found in a dense area of trees.

A search and rescue team used a helicopter to remove Hernandez’s body from the steep hillside near a merry-go-round in the east end of the park.

Hernandez was last seen in the park on 16 March at 2.30am driving a red 2004 Ford Explorer and his family had posted missing person’s posters, asking for the public for help in finding him.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez (AP)

“We are appealing to the general public to kindly help us find our missing family member,” it stated.

“If you have any information that could help us find him, kindly report it to the nearest police or contact his family.”

Authorities have not released any information about the circumstances of his death.

Griffith Park is one of the largest urban parks in the United States, covering 4,210 acres of land in the city’s Los Feliz neighborhood.

“Situated in the eastern Santa Monica Mountain range, the Park’s elevations range from 384 to 1,625 feet above see level,” states the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.

“With an arid climate, the Park’s plant communities vary from coastal sage scrub, oak and walnut woodlands to riparian vegetation with trees in the Park’s deep canyons.”