One dead after hiking group lost in Arizona desert ran out of water
Four individuals were from out of town, sheriff’s office says
Related video: California hiker saved from whirlpool
One person has died while hiking in 40c (104F) temperatures in the Arizonadesert after getting lost on a trail near Lake Havasu City, reports say.
The group, who included a 63-year-old woman, a 61-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman, got lost on Friday afternoon at about 2:30 pm, AZ Family reported on Sunday.
Officers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the hikers, who told 911 they were showing signs of heat exhuustation after running out of water.
Emergency responders arrived at Sara Park, about five miles southeast of Lake Havasu City, and rescued three of the four hikers – one of whom was taken to hospital for care.
The 31-year-old and fourth hiker, who the group said had gone missing while in search for the trailhead, was found dead on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
“At that time, he was showing signs of dehydration and fatigue and was believed to be heading back to the trailhead,” the statement said. “He was located by search teams deceased, off the marked trail system in the desert wilderness.”
Officials said the group had been “out of towers” and were “unfamiliar with the increased danger of hiking in the heat of the day and the challenging trail system during the summer”.
While temperatures in the daytime sun were thought to be forecast at 40C (104F) on Friday, all of the park’s hiking and walking trails are rated moderate to hard,according to hiking website AllTrails.com.
The sheriff’s office added that the identity of the male is being withheld until family were informed, and has not been made public. It added: “Our condolences are with his family. Please respect their privacy during this time”.
Multiple teams were involved in the search and rescue, including helicopters, hiking teams, biking teams and vehicle teams which were all deployed to Sara Park.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies