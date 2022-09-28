Jump to content

US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found dead after going missing on Nepal summit

The world-renowned climber had been descending from the 27,000ft Manaslu mountain on skis on Monday

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 28 September 2022 08:44
Comments
Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson has been found dead after going missing while skiing at Manaslu in Samagaun, Nepal.

The world-renowned climber had been descending from the 27,000ft Manaslu mountain on skis on Monday when she is said to have crashed near the summit.

“The search team that left this morning on a helicopter spotted her body and is bringing her back,” Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Trek, which organised the expedition, told AFP.

Ghimire said that the body was brought to the peak's base camp and will later be flown to Kathmandu.

On Monday, Hilaree Nelson, 49, slipped and appeared to fall into a 2,000ft (600m) gap in the ice, known as a crevasse, only 15 minutes after reaching the summit of the 26,781ft peak.

Ms Nelson had earlier in the day scaled the summit of Mount Manaslu — the world’s eigth tallest peak — in Nepal with her partner Jim Morrison.

The couple had taken photos with their three Sherpa guides, who used a satellite phone to share the good news with Jiban Ghimire, owner of Shangri-La Nepal Trek, the outfitter that organized their expedition, reported The New York Times.

After climbing the summit, they made their way down from the 8,163-metre (26,781-foot) peak.

Ms Nelson previously wrote on her Instagram page: “These past weeks have tested my resilience in new ways.

“The constant monsoon with its incessant rain and humidity has made me hopelessly homesick. I am challenged to find the peace and inspiration from the mountain when it’s been constantly shrouded in mist.

“Yesterday we ended our summit bid when we decided it was too dangerous to move from C3 to C4.

“We subsequently decided to ski down from C3 knowing that would mean carrying our skis all the way back up the mountain again if, big if here, we try again for a summit. It was the best thing we could’ve done.”

North Face, which sponsors the mother of two said on Monday that the ski mountaineer had gone missing below the summit of Mt Manaslu in Nepal.

The statement added: “We are in touch with Hilaree’s family and supporting search and rescue efforts in every way we can.”

More follows...

