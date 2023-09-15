AP Week in Pictures: North America

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

SEPTEMBER 8 - 14, 2023

Former President Donald Trump throws a football during a visit to Iowa, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visits the White House in Washington, and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are commemorated around the United States.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

