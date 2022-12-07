Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Right wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sought to distance himself from Kanye West after the disgraced rapper said on his InfoWars show that he “likes” Adolf Hitler.

Last week, Jones interviewed West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

During the interview, Jones had attempted to make West say that he did not believe that the rapper was a Nazi.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” he had said during the interview, in which he seemed visibly embarassed by the rapper’s comments.

Jones said the rapper had a “Hitler fetish” and as the show cut to a commercial break, the Infowars host told him he did not like Nazis or Hitler. But West replied saying, “I like Hitler”.

The rapper was earlier dropped by the likes of Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments. West’s plan to buy right-wing social media app Parler was seemingly scuppered as well.

Just hours after his comments on InfoWars, Parler announced it had decided to terminate its agreement with the rapper on 1 December.

And now, in an interview with right-wing YouTuber Steven Crowder, Jones attempted to further distance himself from West and Fuentes.

“There’s a real creepy factor with this Hitler stuff,” said the InfoWars host and cited the example of white supremacist Richard Spencer’s comments on the Nazi leader.

“It’s like some homoerotic thing over Hitler. That is kind of what’s going on. There is this Hitler fetish. And no, I’m not into dudes in fancy peacock military uniforms that, by the way, got 22 million Germans killed,” he said.

“So the biggest killer of Germans in history... is Hitler.”

“Hitler was a disaster. Hitler was an occultist. Hitler was a pedophile. Hitler was horrible. Screw Hitler, burn in hell, Hitler,” he added.

Mr Jones also referred to Fuentes as “baby Hitler” and a “Nazi lover”, reported The Daily Beast.

He said, without providing evidence, that the Left uses Hitler to “push a communist agenda” and promote authoritarianism “that is just as bad to call all of us Hitler”.

“And so people were so sick of being called Hitler, they go, ‘Hey, if Hitler was so powerful, let’s just say we’re with Hitler.’ And that’s what these people are doing. And I felt like I was sucked into a giant publicity stunt,” he said, in an apparent reference to West and Fuentes.

“Now, I am not mad at either person. I understand they probably even believe what they’re doing.”

This is not the first time Mr Jones has turned on those he supported before.

Last year, he threatened to “dish all the dirt” on former president Donald Trump after he started supporting Covid-19 vaccines.

“In fact, maybe – you know what – to get Trump’s attention maybe I should just dish all the dirt – you know what, you know what – I am going to dish it all on Trump next hour,” he had said.