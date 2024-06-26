The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 74-year-old board member of a local Homeowners Association in Indiana vehemently denied pooping outside her neighbor’s house, until she was confronted with footage of the two separate incidents.

The unidentified woman – a resident and retiree – initially denied the allegations until she was shown the video evidence which reportedly occurred amid an ongoing dispute.

Court documents obtained by Fox49, stated that a resident of New Palestine, Indiana, had gone out to mow his lawn on May 29 and found a pile of human feces beside his air conditioning unit.

The documents claimed that such an incident had occurred less than a month before, on May 2, and that the man had captured his neighbor entering his lawn on camera.

That same day he had found a “gift” piled next to the house.

Footage shared with police officers clearly showed the unidentified woman entering the yard and defecating by the side of her neighbor’s house ( Fox59/CBS4 )

Following the second dirty protest, the man contacted police and handed over surveillance footage that captured the serial pooper in the act.

In footage shared with Fox59, a woman is seen dropping her pants in broad daylight and squatting beside an air conditioning unit.

The woman was later identified by local police, who lived in the area and was even a sitting board member of the neighborhood Homeowners Association.

Documents reveal how when confronted, the 74-year-old denied defecating against the house, until confessing to the deed once confronted with the video evidence.

According to the court documents, the woman told deputies she harbored no ill will against the man and had simply needed to use the restroom.

The homeowner told the TV station that he does have an ongoing issue with the neighborhood HOA, though said he did not know any members of the HOA personally. He told deputies that he was not aware the alleged pooper was an HOA member at the time of the incident.

The woman has since reportedly stepped down from the neighborhood Homeowners Association.

Court records reveal that she has been charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and public nudity, all misdemeanor crimes.