A home in Los Angeles that has cockroach-infested garbage piled up 8-foot high outside, is at last going to be cleaned by city authorities.

Neighbours have been complaining about the situation for a decade, especially since the hoarding has led to an increase in bugs and rodents on the Koreatown block.

“We used to not have any problems with bugs in the past,” neighbour Edward Lim told Inside Edition. “But in the last two years, we’ve seen more and more bugs in the house. We’ve been hearing even rats scurrying about.”

The residence is owned by a 90-year-old woman, but her son is responsible for the extreme hoarding, according to Little Things.

The front door of the home is partially blocked by debris, making it necessary to climb in and out, and a family friend said they have been concerned for the homeowner’s safety for years – she has reportedly had several falls as a result of the mess.

Firefighters, medics, and representatives from city councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ office recently went to the home to check on the woman’s wellbeing.

She was found to be safe and healthy and immediately signed an agreement for the city to come in and clean up the property.

Neighbors said they weren’t sure exactly when it would happen, but were relieved that something was being done after so long.

"I’m so happy. I’m so happy. Everyone is so happy," neighbour Leticia Ruiz said. “I’m finally glad something is being done about it,” added Mr Lim.