New York governor may ban masks on subway in response to antisemitic threats

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New York governor Kathy Hochul is exploring whether to ban facemasks on the subway system following a slew of antisemitic threats from keffiyeh-wearing protesters.

Hochul, 65, said that she began discussing the potential mask crackdown with New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, 63, and other state lawmakers on Thursday at the state Capitol. The bill is intended inhibit those committing antisemitic acts from shielding their identities.

Exemptions could be made forhealth and religious reasons, while Halloween and other cultural celebrations could be taken into account.

It would mark a dramatic shift from when masks were enforced in April 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, as New York City ground to a halt.

Face coverings were made mandatory for riders until September 2022, when the 28-month long mandate came to an end. Many commuters, however, continue to be concerned about the spread of Covid-19 and air pollution and continue to wear masks in the often cramped conditions on the subway.

Kathy Hochul floated a mask ban on the New York City subway on Thursday ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Democrat made it clear she wants to implement mask restrictions in some form, which she believes would help deter crime on public transit.

The lawmaker has already sent a fleet of 750 National Guardsmen and an additional 250 state police underground this year in an attempt to quash the “brazen heinous attacks” on the subway, she said in a press conference in March

Those conflated efforts appear to have contributed to crime on the subway falling month-on-month by nearly 11 per cent in May to “below pre-pandemic levels”, according to the New York Police Departments latest statistics.

Hochul’s announcement comes after “a group donning masks took over a subway car, scaring riders and chanting things about Hitler and wiping out Jews,” she said at a news conference on Monday evening.

A swathe of anti-Israel protestors – sporting keffiyehs – called on “Zionists” to put their hands up and identify themselves on the subway, and remarked “Okay, no Zionists, we’re good,” in a video going viral on social media.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams compared volatile anti-israel protestors to the Ku Klux Klan ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Another video circulating online showed a man, who had not concealed his face, shouting: “I wish Hitler was still here. He would’ve wiped all you out.”

The group had been said to be protesting above ground at Union Square minutes prior, following a pro-Palestine rally in the park that day.

“We will not tolerate individuals using masks to evade responsibility for criminal or threatening behavior,” Hochul said.

“My team is working on a solution, but on a subway, people should not be able to hide behind a mask to commit crimes,” she added.

Adams also called out protesters covering their faces, drawing comparisons to the Ku Klux Klan and branding them as cowards.

“Dr. King did not hide his face when he marched and for the things he thought were wrong in the country,” he said on 77 WABC’s Cats & Cosby radio show on Wednesday.

“Those civil rights leaders did not hide their faces. They stood up. In contrast to that, the Klan hid their faces.”

The Independent has reached out to the New York City mayor’s office for further information regarding Adams’ support for the bill.