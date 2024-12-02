Teen dies after collapsing during varsity hockey game in New York

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A teenager has died after he collapsed during a varsity hockey game in New York.

Connor Kasin, 17, from Massapequa, lost consciousness on the ice during an intermission of the game at Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage on Long Island Saturday night, according to Nassau County police.

People at the rink rushed to administer CPR before first responders arrived on the scene, police said.

The Massapequa High School student was taken to hospital where he died.

His cause of death is currently unclear.

The hockey game was being held for a foundation set up by the parents of another teen, 19-year-old Sabrina Navaretta, who died in an April 2023 car crash.

Massapequa Public Schools Superintendent William Brennan paid tribute to Kasin following his death.

“It is with profound sorrow that I inform you of the tragic loss of one of our beloved Massapequa High School students, Connor Kasin,” the statement, obtained by ABC7, read.

"Connor was a cherished member of our school community, known for his kindness, positivity, enthusiasm, and big smile.

“He had a way of bringing light and joy to those around him, and his absence will be felt deeply by all of us.”

Counseling services will be available to students, staff, and families impacted by the tragedy, he added.

The New York Islanders High School Hockey League – which organizes high school hockey competitions in Long Island – canceled all games on Sunday out of respect for Kasin’s family.

Meanwhile, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said he had ordered flags across the town to be lowered to half-staff in the teen’s memory.

“We mourn the loss of 12th-grade student, Connor Kasin, of Massapequa High School,” Saladino said on Facebook.

“His loss is heartbreaking, and we offer our deepest condolences and prayers to Connor’s family and friends.”

Kasin’s funeral is set to take place in Seaford, New York, on Wednesday.

“Connor was a kind and caring young man, who spoke softly and carried with him a smile that warmed every room he entered,” his online obituary reads.

Associated Press contributed to this report