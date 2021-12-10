Hoda Kotb fans check up on Today host after she misses show for a week

Fans of Hoda Kotb are checking up on the Today show host amid her absence from the show.

Kotb, who usually co-hosts Today with Savannah Guthrie, hasn’t been featured on the programme this week. Guthrie mentioned on Thursday that Kotb is off for the week.

On Hoda & Jenna, a segment usually co-hosted by Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, a slate of guest co-hosts – including Michelle Buteau, Willie Geist, and Justin Sylvester – have filled in for Kotb.

Prior to her absence from the show, Kotb shared an image on Instagram that reads: “Cherish the people who check up on you.” Some of her fans have been doing just that, leaving well wishes on social media and mentioning they’ve missed seeing her on the air.

“Really missed you this week!” one person wrote. “Hope and pray all is well. We love you, Hoda girl!”

“Hoda, I miss you on Today, and pray you are back soon to give us more happy news!” someone else commented on Kotb’s post.

“Hope you’re doing OK Hoda,” another person shared.

Kotb became a co-anchor of Today’s flagship hours along with Guthrie in 2018, replacing Matt Lauer.

Over the years, she has shared personal news with Today viewers, including her engagement to partner Joel Schiffman in November 2019 and the adoptions of her two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, in 2017 and 2019.