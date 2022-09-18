Jump to content

Fire breaks out at Hollywood Bowl following ‘Sound of Music’ singalong concert

LAFD says no one was injured in vegetation fire that broke out in cluster of palm trees

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Sunday 18 September 2022 19:23
Comments

A large fire broke out in a cluster of palm trees next to the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles as concertgoers left a Sound of Music sing-along.

Social media video showed firefighters rushing to extinguish the blaze near the venue, and Los Angeles Fire Department asked California Highway Patrol to shut down one lane of traffic.

LAFD wrote on Twitter that no one was injured by the fire and that the fire only involved vegetation.

“That somewhat stubborn fire near the @HollywoodBowl, our 1,423rd emergency of the day, thankfully involves only vegetation, and has not risen to the level of issuing an @LAFD ALERT,” LAFD tweeted.

The cause of the fire was not revealed.

“Leaving the Hollywood Bowl after Sing Along Sound of Music and a small cluster of palm trees was on fire,” wrote journalist Tara Lynn Wagner on Twitter,

“It burned quickly and was barely embers by the time people reached their cars in stacked parking. While this was happening, the exiting crowd sang Do Re Mi in the tunnel.”

Another Twitter user added: “Fire outside the Hollywood Bowl right now as we are all leaving the Sound of Music sing along it came out of nowhere — it wasn’t burning as we were walking out that literally just combusted.”

