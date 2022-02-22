A home in Westminster, Colorado has been destroyed in an explosion that damaged several surrounding properties and vehicles, the local fire department said.

Local news station KDVR reported that the explosion occurred at around 2.35am on Tuesday in Westminster, located outside of Denver. The cause of the blast is not yet known, but no injuries have been reported. Xcel energy shut off gas to the area after 5am local time.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by this morning’s incident,” the company said in a statement. “Our crews are on the scene and working closely with fire officials and emergency responders to ensure residents in the community are safe. The house has not had gas or electric service since April of last year. Our emergency responders have completed initial safety checks at this property and at the adjacent homes and found no indications of issues with our system at this time. We are working with fire officials on the investigation into the cause of the incident.”

