‘Something … set him off’: Mass stabbing at Oregon homeless shelter leaves 11 people injured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mass stabbing at an Oregon homeless shelter sent 11 people to the hospital as officials are unsure what led to the attack.

Police were called to the Union Gospel Mission in Salem, Oregon, about an hour south of Portland, just after 7 p.m. Sunday following reports of a stabbing, police said. Victims suffered “varying types of injuries” in the attack, and their conditions were unknown Monday morning, Angela Hendrick of the Salem Police Department said.

Craig Smith, the executive director of the shelter, told NBC News the suspected attacker had just arrived at the facility the day before and was going to check in for a second night when he got into a fight.

“Something…set him off, and he evidently had a knife in his bag,” Smith said.

Eleven people were sent to the hospital after a man began stabbing people at a Salem homeless shelter. ( Google Maps )

The confrontation happened just as the suspect was about to turn over his belongings and check in. At least one staff member working at the check-in desk was injured, Smith said. It’s unclear what led the man to start his attack.

Bobby Epperly was on the second floor of the shelter when he said he saw the man screaming outside at traffic and holding a knife, the Salem Statesman Journal reported.

“It’s like a horror movie,” said Epperly, 48. He said he didn’t realize some people had already been stabbed inside the building until he went downstairs and saw “blood everywhere.”

Another witness, Malik Law, said he saw the man stab at least seven people.

“Everybody was basically trying to move out of his way,” Law said. “He started attacking them.”

Police have arrested the suspect but have not named the man.

The shelter, a faith-based organization, houses upwards of 150 homeless men and provides support services, food, clothing, case management and counseling.

With reporting from the Associated Press.