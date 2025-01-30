Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American Honda is recalling 295,000 vehicles over a programming error that could impact engines.

The recall, announced Wednesday, impacts 2023-2025 Honda Pilots, 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type S and the 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type S. In total, 294,612 vehicles have been impacted.

“American Honda will voluntarily recall about 295,000 Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. to update the fuel injection electronic control unit (FI-ECU) software,” the company said in a statement.

The issue stems from the “incorrect programming” of the fuel injection electronic control unit. This can cause engines to lose drive power, hesitate or stall, “increasing the risk of a crash or injury,” the statement reads. The issue may also cause the check engine light to pop on.

open image in gallery A 2021 Acura TLX Type S, one of the vehicles impacted by this week's voluntary recall by American Honda ( American Honda Motor Company )

There have been no reported crashes or injuries due to the error, the company said.

The company identified the error by “monitoring telematics information.”

Now, they say the software must be updated.

Registered owners will receive a notice of the recall via mail in March, and can take their cars to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer for a free software update.

“American Honda is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer for repair as soon as they receive notification,” the company said in a statement.

Owners can determine if their vehicle qualifies for the update by visiting the Honda recall website, the Acura recall website, or by calling (888)-234-2138.

This comes after Ford recalled 270,000 vehicles last week over reported battery failures that have impacted several functions, including the steering and hazard lights.

The models impacted include the 2021-2023 Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Maverick trucks. Dealers will inspect and replace the battery if needed, free of charge.