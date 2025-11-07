Honda recalls over 400,000 of its most popular vehicles due to possible fault causing wheels to fall off
Honda Civics from 2016 to 2021 are affected by the recall
Honda has recalled more than 400,000 of its most popular cars due to a manufacturing error that could make the wheels fall off.
The issue lies with a small batch of wheels on Honda Civics from 2016 to 2021.
“Due to a manufacturing process error by a supplier, the steel lug seat inserts in aluminum accessory wheels may not have been installed (pressed) into the nut seating surface,” Honda said in a press release.
While driving, the wheel nuts could loosen and detach.
Federal regulators warn the fault could cause drivers to lose control of their car, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.
Affected owners can take their cars to a Honda dealership and have their wheels inspected for free. If the wheels need to be replaced, the dealers will do so at no cost to the owner.
Owners will be mailed a letter notifying them of the issue early next month.
The Independent has reached out to Honda for comment.
Honda isn’t the only manufacturer that has had issues with their cars this year. A total of 25.8 million cars have been recalled as of November, the Daily Mail reported, citing federal data.
Toyota recently recalled more than 1 million cars due to a software error affecting the rear-view camera that could cause an increased risk of a crash.
The recall affects certain Toyota, Lexus and Subaru Solterra cars from 2022 to 2026.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments