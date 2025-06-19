Honda recalls more than a quarter of a million cars over brake pedal issue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Honda is recalling more than 259,000 of its cars across the U.S. due to a brake pedal problem that could pose crash risks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published documents recalling a selection of Honda Pilots made between the 2023 and 2025 model years. The recall also covers some Acura 2021-2025 TLX and 2023-2025 MDX luxury cars.

According to the report, brake pedals in the affected vehicles have a pin that may not be properly fastened. The pin holds the pedal in place, and if it is loose it allows the pedal to shift out of position. If the brake pedal is in an incorrect position, it "may lead to unintended application," which would increase the potential for a crash.

In other words, the car might stop when you don't want it to stop.

“The issue could also cause an abnormal brake pedal feeling during operation, illuminate the brake malfunction light in the instrument cluster, or cause the vehicle’s brake lights to remain lit even when the brake pedal is not applied,” America Honda said in a statement Wednesday.

Honda announced it is recalling 259,000 vehicles — specific Pilots and Acura TLX and MDX models — after finding an issue with their break pedals that could cause a crash ( AP )

Honda said its dealers will inspect the vehicles covered by the recall and replace the affected parts for free if necessary. The company estimates that approximately 1 percent of the vehicles covered by the recall will have the issues.

Dealer notifications were sent out on June 13, and mailed letters will go out on July 28.

Drivers who want to check to see if their vehicle is part of the recall and find more information on the NHTSA website or Honda's recall tool.

No injuries have been reported in connection with this recall, though Honda has received three warrant claims related to the issue.

Honda first became aware of the issue in April 2024 and launched an investigation into the faulty part. The company determined that the issue's cause was a fault brake pedal pivot pin installed at a U.S. plant, which has since been closed.

Production from that plant was transferred to a plant in Mexico, where a camera is now used to ensure the pivot pin is correctly "staked," according to the report.