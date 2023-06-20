41 dead following riot at women’s prison in Honduras

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 41 people are dead following a riot at a women’s prison in Honduras, police say.

According to Yuri Mora, a spokesperson for Hondruas’ national police investigative agency, the riot took place at the prison in the town of Tamara, roughly 30 miles outside of the capital Tegucigalpa. Officials have speculated that the violence was gang-related, though that has not been confirmed.

Police said that a number of the victims of the riot were burned to death, while others were reportedly shot.

Agence France-Presse reported that Delma Ordonez, a lawyer representing family members of the inmates, said that members of a gang entered a part of the prison occupied by a rival gang and set it on fire.

This story will be updated.