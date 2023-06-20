41 dead following riot at women’s prison in Honduras

At least 41 people are dead following a riot at a women’s prison in Honduras, police say.
According to Yuri Mora, a spokesperson for Hondruas’ national police investigative agency, the riot took place at the prison in the town of Tamara, roughly 30 miles outside of the capital Tegucigalpa. Officials have speculated that the violence was gang-related, though that has not been confirmed.
Police said that a number of the victims of the riot were burned to death, while others were reportedly shot.
Agence France-Presse reported that Delma Ordonez, a lawyer representing family members of the inmates, said that members of a gang entered a part of the prison occupied by a rival gang and set it on fire.
This story will be updated.
