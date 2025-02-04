Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people have been arrested in connection to the deadly New Year’s firework explosion in Honolulu - and police have warned more will follow.

The latest arrests, which take the total to 10, include a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman for reckless endangering in the first degree, endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, and multiple firework offenses.

Police said they attended the gathering and ignited illegal fireworks with their two children, aged 11 and 9, according to Hawaii News Now.

open image in gallery The devastating explosion killed five - including a three-year-old boy. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. )

A 29-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree and multiple fireworks offenses. A 28-year-old woman faces potential charges of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.

The explosion killed three women, one man, and a three-year-old boy and injured about 20 others. It happened when a lit bundle of mortar-style aerials tipped over and shot into crates of unlit fireworks, causing a rapid-fire series of blasts.

Five survivors are being treated at the Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center Valleywise Health, Hawaii News Now reported.

The Straub Benioff Medical Center in Honolulu said Friday that four critically injured patients remain in their care, the outlet added.

Three couples were arrested previously. Police have not said whether those arrested include the parents of the boy or anyone who was injured.

open image in gallery Four people have been arrested over the deadly New Year’s explosion - taking the total to 10 - and police have warned more will follow. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. )

The igniting of illegal fireworks — many of them aerials normally used in professional fireworks shows — has become increasingly common in Hawaii in recent years. People set off fireworks year-round, ramping up during the year-end holidays, often on cramped residential streets.

Police said last week that they confiscated 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of unused fireworks from the scene of the blast.

Police have been sending the cases to the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Police said they are working with prosecutors on the charges but it is taking time due to the number of people arrested, large volume of evidence being examined, and fireworks being tested.

---

Additional reporting by AP.