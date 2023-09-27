Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hospital accused of posing patient to look alive for her family two hours after she died in routine surgery

The patient died after her artery was allegedly severed during her operation

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 28 September 2023 00:16
Comments

Woman ‘propped up’ to look alive for family by hospital after she had already died

Doctors at a hospital in Ohio have been accused of propping up a dead patient to make her appear alive, even though she had died hours earlier during a routine surgery, according to a lawsuit.

The patient was an unidentified 65-year-old woman who had been in "good health" before she underwent surgery at Adena Health System in Chillicothe, Ohio, according to the Scioto Valley Guardian.

The woman's family is suing the hospital over discrepancies between her death certificate and hospital records concerning the time of her death.

Her records insist that she died at 1pm local time, but her death certificate lists her death as two hours later, at 3.05pm. The later time was when family members say they were brought into her room and shown the woman's body, allegedly propped up to appear as though she was alive.

The family is demanding to know the truth behind her death and why she was allegedly made to appear alive when they visited.

Recommended

Dr Jarrod Betz, a cardiologist who has reportedly faced previous scrutiny, performed the operation on the woman.

The Scioto Valley Guardian previously reported that Dr Betz had performed at least three transcatheter aortic valve operations “despite not being properly credentialed for such highly specialized surgeries.”

The entrance to Adena Health, where a family claims staffers propped up their dead relative to convince them she was still alive after dying in a routine surgery

(screengrab/NBC4)

The doctor allegedly cut into an artery during the operation, according to the newspaper.

He reportedly believed that he had gotten the bleeding under control, but the woman was actually still bleeding when she was returned to an ICU.

A second cardiologist, Dr Atiq Reham, took over the operation and attempted to save the woman, but she later died under his care, according to medical records.

Recommended

The family learned that the county coroner, Ben Trotter, was an employee of Adena Health System, and has asked for an independent autopsy.

The Independent has reached out to Adena Health Systems and Dr Betz for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in