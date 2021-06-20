Hot air balloon crash in Colorado leaves multiple people injured

A hot air balloon crash in Colorado has left multiple people injured, authorities say.

The balloon crashed on land near gravel ponds at Chatfield State Park on the outskirts of Denver on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that three people were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say that three others did not require any treatment and blamed a strong gust of wind for causing the crash.

They added that the scene had now been cleared and that the park would remain open.

“3 passengers were transported with non-life threatening injuries. 3 others are okay. Believe a strong gust of wind caused the balloon to crash,” the department tweeted.

“Scene is cleared and Chatfield State Park has remained fully open and operational for Father’s Day.”

This was confirmed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who posted pictures from the scene on Twitter.