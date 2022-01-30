11 hospitalised in Ohio hotel carbon monoxide leak

Eleven people were hospitalised over the weekend after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at an Ohio hotel.

Emergency officials in the city of Marysville first began receiving calls on Saturday evening that a young girl either fell in the pool or was found there unconscious. Later calls came from guests who reported feeling dizzy and having a burning sensation in their throats.

“It’s sad that these kids and these parents are going through it and that they were there. They shouldn’t have been there,” Brittany Gicie, who stayed in the hotel with her son en route to a wrestling meet, told Good Morning America .

Police said the people were exposed to a “life-threatening” amount of carbon monoxide, a gas that can reduce the amount of oxygen carried in the bloodstream to critical organs and cause major health problems.

“At very high levels, which are possible indoors or in other enclosed environments, CO can cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death,” according to the EPA .

All guests at the Maryville Hampton Inn were evacuated and moved to another hotel, and eleven people were eventually treated in nearby hospitals, including seven who were transported by paramedics and another four who sought care on their own accord.

Four people have been released from the Memorial Health Hospital in Marysville, and another seven remain in treatment. Of those remaining, two people in critical condition have stabilised, while another five are in serious but stable conditions, a hospital spokesperson told The Columbus Dispatch .

On Sunday, caution tape surrounded the motel.

A sign on the door read, “The hotel has been temporarily closed. If you had a reservation then it has been moved to the Comfort Inn in Marysville. Sorry for any convenience.”

A Hampton Inn maintenance team is en route to the facility, and all potential sources of carbon monoxide have been shut off, according to officials.

"The Hampton Inn Marysville is investigating this matter and fully cooperating with local authorities," Amerilodge Group vice president of sales and marketing Steve Aldridge said in a statement.