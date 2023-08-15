Hot water tank eyed as potential cause of Plum house explosion that killed five

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The house that exploded in Pennsylvania on Saturday, killing five people, was having hot water tank issues, the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed.

Three homes were totally destroyed with one totally levelled and the other two engulfed in flames in the horror explosion. At least a dozen other buildings were damaged.

The fire marshal said Monday the house at 141 Rustic Ridge Drive in Plum had water tank issues, but has not concluded this to be the cause of the explosion. Officials are still looking into it, “along with any and all other possibilities during their processes that may explain what occurred.”

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities tell non-residents to stay away from the Rustic Ridge Estates neighbourhood, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.

Two of the five victims killed in a horror home explosion have been identified by their family as Casey Clontz, 38, and his son Keegan Clontz, 12.

A GoFundMe for the Clontz family has raised $51,755 of a $50,000 goal (GoFundMe)

Casey and Keegan lived four houses down from the home at 141 Rustic Ridge Drive which exploded on Saturday morning and appear to have been visiting neighbours at the property at the time of the blast.

Jen Clontz – Casey’s wife and Keegan’s mother – and Casey’s best friend Nick Davis told TribLive that Casey and Keegan were inseparable and loved spending time together in the outdoors.

The sudden blast erupted just before 10.30am on Saturday at a home owned by Heather Oravitz, the town’s community development director, and her husband Paul, according to the Associated Press.

Plum Mayor Harry Schlegel said Oravitz, 51, died in the explosion and that her husband suffered severe burns over most of his body and remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition.

Mr Schlegel also confirmed that Plum Borough Manager Michael Thomas, 57, was killed in the blast, along with three others who lived in the neighborhood including the Clontz father and son, and Kevin Sebunia, 55.

“I’ve known them for many years, both before I was mayor,” he said of Oravitz and Thomas. “We’ve known them personally. We haven’t processed it.”

Ring camera catches home explosion in Pennsylvania

Emily Sebunia confirmed her father’s death to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4. She said he was always one to lend a hand whenever anyone needed help without ever expecting anything in return. She believes her dad was most likely doing just that when he died.

“My father was the most joyful, loving, selfless man you could ever encounter,” Ms Sebunia added.

Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues, according to Steve Imbarlina, deputy director of fire and emergency services for Allegheny County.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Allegheny County fire marshal’s office, along with local law enforcement. The investigation was expected to be a “slow and long process,” Imbarlina said.

Chilling doorbell camera footage captured the moment the home exploded, sending roaring orange flames and smoke billowing high into the air.

Several other people were also found trapped under the debris with three people taken to hospital for treatment.