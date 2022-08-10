Three people killed and 40 homes damaged following house explosion in Indiana

A house explosion in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday left three people dead and some 40 homes damaged.
Law enforcement officials say they do not yet know what caused the explosion, which left the residential street the house stood on covered with debris from the house explosion and damage to nearby structures. According to the Evansville Courier & Press, Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said the explosion had a 100-foot blast radius.
Streets near the site of the explosion were closed down following the explosion. Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray told the Courier & Press that two pepole had been injured inside the house that exploded, while a third person who was injured was in a neighboring house.
This story will be updated.
