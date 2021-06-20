Foul-smelling 'house from hell' listed for sale at $600,000 gets multiple all-cash offers

A “house from hell” has been listed by a letting agency in Colorado for nearly $600,000 and has had multiple cash offers despite the fact that it smells of rotting animal flesh.

CNN reported that Mimi Foster, a real estate agent with Falcon Property Company, listed the five-bedroom house in Broadmoor Bluffs Estates for $590,000.

While the price estimate appears to be reasonable to the upscale neighbourhood, the letting agent explains that the house multiple “horrors” await any prospective buyers.

A video tour of the property by KMGH reveals that black spray is painted across almost every wall and appliance in the property, with obscene words and phrases scrawled on the walls.

On top of the eerie writing, the house also smells terrible Ms Foster explains with a freezer in the basement filled with meat that has not been switched on for over a year.

“Honestly, you can feel the smell,” Ms Foster told CNN.

In a Redfin listing for the property, viewed over half a million times, Ms Foster invites viewers to “come feast your senses” but warns “DO NOT GO ON BACK DECK. DO NOT OPEN FREEZER IN BASEMENT”.

The five-bedroom house in Broadmoor Bluffs Estates is listed for $590,000 (KMGH)

“Nobody has any idea what’s actually in there,” Ms foster told KMGH.

The house reportedly ended up in such a sorry state after a long-term tenant was evicted and allegedly came back to wreak revenge on the property instead of collecting their belongings.

However, despite the sad state of the place, Ms Foster says that she had more than 200 calls within days of putting the house on the market and has had multiple cash offers.

Black spray is painted across almost every wall and appliance in the property (KMGH)

“If there was ever a time that we could throw something like this at the market and see if it would stick, it is now,” Ms Foster told her seller.

But the agent is only allowing prospective buyers to make an offer after visiting the property first hand, so they know what they’re in for in terms of the smell.

“I’m not allowing sight-unseen offers,” she told CNN. “I’m sorry. You have to come and smell it first,” she said, recalling an offer from a Denver-based investor for $625,000.

“There is not a surface in this home that doesn’t need fixing,” Ms Foster added, but she remains optimistic that with a lot of work the home would be a brilliant fixer-upper.