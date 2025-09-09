Houston elementary school fight left 9-year-old with severe head injuries as mom demands answers: ‘I’m still mind-boggled’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An argument between two Texas elementary school students escalated into a nasty fight, with a 9-year-old boy getting slammed into the ground — leaving him with severe head injuries, according to a report.

The brawl broke out around 1:30 p.m. Friday inside the gymnasium at Samuel Walker Houston Elementary School in Huntsville, a Houston suburb, Click 2 Houston reported.

Jenna Heniser’s son, Kason, was severely injured in the fight — and was left so traumatized he is now fearful to return to school, his mother says.

Heniser said a school district representative told her Monday that Kason, a fourth-grade student, and another child had been arguing for several minutes before Kason was slammed to the ground.

“I’m still mind-boggled that it even happened. I can’t even think straight, honestly,” Heniser told the outlet.

A 9-year-old boy in Texas was left with severe head injuries following a fight with another student in gym class, his mom said. ( PA Archive )

The two students were apparently arguing over a basketball, because “the kid wasn’t playing with it and other kids wanted to play with it,” Heniser said.

“They just kept going back and forth, and the kid was kicking at him, hitting and this and that and tried to sling him a couple of times and I guess he finally got him and I don’t know if he actually slammed him or slung him to the ground,” she said.

The campus went into a “temporary hold” status as an ambulance was called, according to a letter sent to parents. Kason was taken to a nearby hospital before he was airlifted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“His initial CT showed he had severe swelling on his brain,” Heniser said. “He was sedated, so they had to lift his sedation to see if he would respond to verbal commands, which thank God he did.”

Now the mom is demanding answers from the school district, looking to know why it took so long for someone to intervene and where the teachers were to stop it. She is also demanding to see a video that was taken of the incident.

“When we send our kids to school, I mean, we expect them to be safe, to be protected,” Heniser said. “I mean, I understand kids will be kids, but there are adults in that situation that are there just supposed to be protecting them.”

Heniser told the outlet she has filed a report with Child Protective Services.

Meanwhile, doctors ran an MRI on Kason’s leg and spine on Monday. While he can walk, he still feels dizzy, his mother said.

It was unclear when the boy will be released from the hospital.

Huntsville Independent School District did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.