Rumours of a serial killer in Houston, Texas, have resurfaced after more bodies were pulled out of a local river this week – despite local officials insisting there is no evidence the deaths are connected.

"There must be someone out there. Because it's ridiculous that so many people are dying in the bayou, I think it's unfortunate that they haven't found the person," Houston resident Erick Cortez, told ABC13.

"The math isn't mathing, I think there's a serial killer," added his friend, Juan Sandoval. "I get Nevada's 'for you' page now, and even in Nevada, they're talking about Buffalo Bayou, so it's that bad, it's reaching another state, across state lines."

Three more bodies were recovered from local bayous last week, bringing the total in 2025 to 34, according to local media. This is just less than the number pulled from the water last year, which reached 35.

open image in gallery Rumours of a serial killer in Houston, Texas, have resurfaced after more bodies were pulled out of a local river this week – despite local officials insisting there is no evidence the deaths are connected ( Getty Images )

According to a Houston Chronicle analysis of medical examiner records from 2017 to November 2025, 201 deaths have been recorded in Harris County bayous.

In September this year, Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz and Mayor John Whitmire held a joint press conference in which they urged people to stop speculating and spreading rumours about the high numbers of deaths.

"For us as an agency, rumors stir fear and anxiety in our communities," Diaz said at the conference, per the Chronicle.

open image in gallery Three more bodies were recovered from local bayous last week, bringing the total in 2025 to 34, according to local media ( Fox26 )

open image in gallery Houston mayor John has previously warned against speculation and misinformation spread on social media about deaths in the Buffalo Bayou being connected ( Getty Images for Houston Hispani )

Whitmire specifically addressed speculation and misinformation spread on social media, telling reporters, "I grew up in Houston. Unfortunately, drowning in our bayous is not a new phenomenon… We have 2,500 miles of waterways in Houston."

The Independent has contacted the Houston Police Department and the Houston Mayor's office for comment about the resurgence of the serial killer rumors.

The Chronicle’s analysis also showed that 40 percent of the recorded deaths since 2017 had been attributed to drowning, with a wide range of circumstances leading up to those deaths.

Retired Houston Police Captain Greg Fremin told ABC13 that it was important that people did not jump to conclusions, despite the tragic run of deaths.

"I tell the citizens of Houston, we have a relatively safe city for the most part, but it's just like any other big city, there is crime, you have to be vigilant, have situational awareness of what's going on but this is not anything to be concerned about," Fremin said.