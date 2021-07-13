It is considered the best meteor shower of the year, and it’s set to entertain sky-gazers for the next month.

The Perseids are known for being fast and bright meteors and often leave long “wakes” of light and color as they flat across the night sky, says NASA.

The shower, which travels at 37 miles per second, sees between 50 and 100 meteors per hour and is also renowned for its fireballs.

NASA says the fireballs are “larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak”.

The space agency says it’s “considered the best meteor shower of the year”.

The Perseids are viewable in the Northern Hemisphere from mid-July to the end of August, and will peak between 11 and 13 August.

They are most visible in the pre-dawn hours but can be seen as early as 10pm.

Meteors are leftover particles from comets and broken asteroids, and when comets come around the sun they leave a trail of rocks behind them.

When the Earth passes annually through this trail, pieces of it collide with the planet’s atmosphere and as they burn up create the celestial display.

NASA says the Perseids originate from the Swift-Tuttle comet, which takes 133 years to orbit the Earth and last visited the inner solar system in 1992.

The shower takes its name from the Perseus constellation, the point in the sky from which it appears.

“The Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers (50 to 100 meteors seen per hour) and occur with warm summer nighttime weather, allowing sky watchers to easily view them,” said NASA in a Northern Hemisphere explainer.

For the best viewing experience aim for an area that is low on light pollution and does not have cloudy weather.