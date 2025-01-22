Hughes fire in Los Angeles prompts mandatory evacuations after it quickly erupts from 500 to over 5,000 acres
The vegetation fire sparked amid significant fire weather conditions as the massively destructive Palisades and Eaton Fires continued to burn
Firefighters in Southern California rushed to respond to a rapidly-burning blaze early Wednesday afternoon.
The Hughes Fire grew quickly near Lake Castaic, ballooning to more than 5,050 acres since it started at 10:53 a.m. PST. Crews on the ground and in the sky attacked the flames.
“That one’s gonna go nuclear. It’s big,” wildfire expert Jacob Weigler told The New York Post. Weigler said he had been in contact with colleagues near the scene and that an initial equipment request from fire services indicated a potentially massive disaster.
Roughly 19,000 people were being evacuated south and west of the fire, officials told KTLA, with thousands more under evacuation warnings.
Several schools were forced to close, ABC 7 reported.
I-5 was affected by heavy smoke, and offramps along the artery were closed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but forecasters had warned of more critical fire weather affecting the region through Thursday. It remains 0 percent contained.
The Hughes Fire was not the first start of the day. The 7-acre Bernardo Fire in San Diego County also forced evacuations. It is now 25 percent contained, according to CBS 8.
This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.
With reporting from The Associated Press
