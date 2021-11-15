Body in forest identified as man missing for 15 years

Human remains found in a California forest have been identified as a man who had been missing for 15 years.

Officials say that the remains of 69-year-old David Neily were discovered by a private forester’s employee near Branscomb, California, in May 2020.

Neily was reported missing by his family in July 2006. They told police that the Northern California man had last been seen months earlier.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said that DNA was taken from the body and a positive match was made with Mr Neily.

“David has a long history of being out of contact with family members for an extended period of time,” investigators previously said.

“He was last known to be in the Fort Bragg and Westport, CA areas.”

The sheriff’s office said that the circumstances surrounding Mr Neily’s death are still under investigation.

Officials say that his remains, which did not show signs of trauma, were found three miles from a property in Westport where he had ties.

Mr Neily’s daughter said on a Facebook page dedicated to her father’s disappearance that she was “not convinced” that there was no foul play in the case.

“Our dad’s remains were identified. I love you dad and I’m so sorry. Ryan & I are not convinced foul play wasn’t involved,” wrote Lisa Neily.

Ms Neily wrote in September that she and her family wanted “closure” so long after her father’s disappearance.

“I want to know what happened to him. His life is just as important as anyone else,” she wrote.