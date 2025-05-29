Tourists find 200-year-old human remains at beachfront property

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tourists have found 200-year-old human remains, including a skull, at a South Carolina beachfront property.

The tourists had been exploring an area of Edisto Island, south of Charleston, when they found what was initially thought to be fossils, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. When the visitors had a closer look, and realized the remains appeared to be human, they called police.

“Early indications suggest the remains may originate from a long forgotten burial site,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

open image in gallery Tourists found 200-year-old human remains at a South Carolina beachfront property on Edisto Island ( South Carolina State Parks )

The sheriff’s office said the property is “historically significant” and was a settlement called Edingsville Beach in the 1800s.

The Colleton County Coroner’s office recovered the remains which have since been taken to the Medical University of South Carolina “for forensic analysis and identification,” the sheriff’s office said.

Coroner Rich Harvey told Newsweek the discovery is “rare” and the remains, which include a skull and separated bones, “could be from [the] Revolutionary War [or] Civil War."

Edingsville Beach was a popular travel destination for wealthy Charleston families in the first half of the 19th century, according to Edistoisland.com.

open image in gallery The remains may originate from a long forgotten burial site where Charleston families vacationed in the early 1800s. ( Getty )

The settlement included 60 houses, multiple churches, a billiard saloon, a schoolhouse and other buildings for people’s fishing and boating needs.

But the lavish beach was ruined by erosion, and it went uninhabited during the Civil War. The war devastated the plantation economy, which bankrupted many and forced them to abandon their summer homes.

The settlement was later inhabited by Black sharecroppers and farmers, until a hurricane in 1885 destroyed most of the remaining homes, leaving only a few still standing. After the storm, the settlement was abandoned.