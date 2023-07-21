Partial human remains found in luggage at ranch in Texas
‘There really wasn’t a whole lot of effort to hide the body, other than it was inside a suitcase,’ sheriff says
Partial human remains have been found in luggage discovered by workers at a Texas ranch.
The remains were located on Thursday morning, according to the Bexar County sheriff.
Staff members were feeding animals when they saw the luggage at the ranch in the southeastern parts of the county, which encompasses San Antonio.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said, “They began investigating it and found what appears to be human remains”.
“At this point, we don’t know anything about the gender of the remains or how long the remains have been out here,” he added, according to NBC News.
The cause and manner of death and the identity of the individual remain pending, but Mr Salazar said the initial assumption is that it’s a homicide, noting that the remains were partial.
Burn spots were also found in the vicinity, but it’s unclear if they’re connected to the partial remains or if the spots are from trash burning, a common practice in rural areas, Mr Salazar said.
He added that the fire marshal will investigate the issue.
The sheriff noted that the luggage could be clearly spotted at the ranch.
“There really wasn’t a whole lot of effort to hide the body, other than it was inside a suitcase,” he said, adding that the owners of the property were out of town and are cooperating with the authorities.
