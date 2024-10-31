Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A climber has found human remains while hiking in a Utahcanyon – but police say they are neither “recent or historic” and urgently need help identifying them.

Utah County deputies were alerted to the discovery at around 6:15pm on Saturday after a man stumbled on the skeletal remains “in a small canyon” as he was climbing a “very steep terrain” in the northeast of Springville.

The remote area is one canyon north of the Lime Kiln – a spot more commonly referred to as “Springville Rock Canyon.”

Investigators responded to the macabre discovery and a medical examiner confirmed the remains were human.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office said on X: “Investigators are seeking help identifying human remains found in the mountains east of Springville on 10/26/24.

“These remains do not appear to be recent, but they also do not appear to be historic.”

Spring Canyon is described as a ‘deep and narrow’ canyon with varying terrains that are prone to frequent weather change ( National Park Service )

UCSO also revealed that after speaking with local law enforcement agencies, no one had any prominent leads believed to be connected with the remains.

They stressed that “very little is known about the remains that were found.”

Evidence found in the rough mountain area suggested that “there may be a reason people like to go there for recreation or fun,” police added.

The Spring Canyon area is not marked by official routes nor is it maintained by authorities, according to the National Park Service.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found in a spot one canyon north of the Lime Kiln, commonly referred to as 'Springville Rock Canyon’ ( Utah County Sheriff’s Office )

Obstacles inside the canyon and route conditions can change frequently due to weather prompting flash floods, rockfall, and other hazards, the NPS site reads.

All hikers are advised to be clued up in “route-finding, navigation, and map-reading skills” before heading out, it added.

Utah police are urging anyone to come forward if they hold any information that could lead to an identification of the skeleton discovery.

People should contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau and ask to speak to Detective Fuell or leave a voicemail for him on (801) 851 4010.