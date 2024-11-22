Two men found guilty of human smuggling after Indian family froze to death crossing US-Canada border
Parents and their two children froze to death during a blizzard while trying to cross from Canada into the US
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Two men have been convicted on charges relating to human smuggling in a trial over the deaths of an Indian family that froze to death crossing the US-Canada border.
Indian national Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, 29, and Steve Shand, 50, an American from Florida, were part of a sophisticated smuggling operation that brought people from Canada into the US illegally, prosecutors said.
Patel coordinated the deadly crossing in January 2022, and Shand was a driver who was supposed to pick up 11 Indian migrants on the Minnesota side of the border.
Only seven made it across. Canadian authorities found Jagdish Patel and his wife, Vaishaliben, their 11-year-old daughter, Vihangi, and 3-year-old son, Dharmik, frozen to death.
The two men were convicted by a jury in a federal trial in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments